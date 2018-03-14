Gorgeous (If Chilly) Images of Surfing in Arctic Norway

Agence France-Press photographer Olivier Morin recently spent time with surfers on the beaches of Norway’s Lofoten Islands. Above the Arctic Circle, men and women were taking surf lessons in snowstorms on Unstad Beach, with air temperatures dropping to around 9 degrees Fahrenheit (-13 degrees Celsius). As day turned to night, some surfers stayed behind to witness the northern lights, with a few even venturing to paddleboard under the bright night skies. Morin photographed several days of surfing, capturing these beautiful scenes of sunshine, snowfall, surfing, sunsets, and the aurora borealis.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 14, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    The Student Walkout Against Gun Violence, in Photos

    Across the United States today, students participated in walkouts to protest gun violence one month after the deadly shooting in a Florida high school.

  • Lee Jin-man / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the 2018 Winter Paralympics

    Athletes have gathered in Pyeongchang, South Korea, one more time for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

  • Bassam Khabieh / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 12, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    The Siege of Eastern Ghouta and Seven Years of War in Syria

    More than a thousand people are believed to have been killed in recent weeks as Syrian government forces laid siege to the rebel-controlled region of eastern Ghouta.

  • Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 9, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Oscar Night, Iraqi Bear Release, Paralympics in Pyeongchang

    A powerful nor'easter rocks New England, International Women's Day observed worldwide, Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Earth's History Appears So Miraculous
  2. What If Pompeo Talked About Jews the Way He Talks About Muslims?
  3. Ancient DNA Is Rewriting Human (and Neanderthal) History
  4. A Win for Democrats, but Not for Nancy Pelosi
  5. A Twist in Our Sexual Encounters With Other Ancient Humans
  6. The Last Temptation
  7. The Problem of Fake Refugees
  8. The Blood of America's Poor Fuels a Multibillion-Dollar Industry
  9. Telling the Truth About CIA Torture
  10. The Rise of Right-Wing Foreign Policy in America
Back to Top