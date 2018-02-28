Finalists From Smithsonian Magazine's 2017 Photo Contest

The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 15th annual photo contest, selected from more than 48,000 entries sent in from 155 countries. They've once more allowed me to share a selection of these images here from the competition's six categories: The Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images and Mobile. Captions were written by the photographers. Be sure to visit the contest page at Smithsonian.com to see all the finalists and vote for your favorites.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

