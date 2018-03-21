The Bike-Share Oversupply in China: Huge Piles of Abandoned and Broken Bicycles

Last year, bike sharing took off in China, with dozens of bike-share companies quickly flooding city streets with millions of brightly colored rental bicycles. However, the rapid growth vastly outpaced immediate demand and overwhelmed Chinese cities, where infrastructure and regulations were not prepared to handle a sudden flood of millions of shared bicycles. Riders would park bikes anywhere, or just abandon them, resulting in bicycles piling up and blocking already-crowded streets and pathways. As cities impounded derelict bikes by the thousands, they moved quickly to cap growth and regulate the industry. Vast piles of impounded, abandoned, and broken bicycles have become a familiar sight in many big cities. As some of the companies who jumped in too big and too early have begun to fold, their huge surplus of bicycles can be found collecting dust in vast vacant lots. Bike sharing remains very popular in China, and will likely continue to grow, just probably at a more sustainable rate. Meanwhile, we are left with these images of speculation gone wild—the piles of debris left behind after the bubble bursts.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Chris Gunn / NASA
    • In Focus
    • Mar 21, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Building the World's Most Powerful Telescope

    Photos of the long, painstaking construction process of the $8 billion James Webb Space Telescope, set to launch in early 2019.

  • Ramzi Haidar / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 20, 2018
    • 50 Photos

    Photos: Looking Back at the War in Iraq, 15 Years After the U.S. Invaded

    Fifteen years ago, the bombs started falling on Baghdad. While the invasion was quick, the Iraq War was anything but.

  • Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 16, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: The Sydney Skinny, a Glacial Arch, Pelicans at Play

    Skijoring in Montana, a Russian presidential candidate in Moscow, a walkout against gun violence across the U.S., the stark and lonely route of a German volunteer mailman, and more.

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 15, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Surfing Norway in Sub-Zero Temperatures

    AFP photographer Olivier Morin recently spent time with surfers above the Arctic Circle on the beaches of Norway’s Lofoten Islands.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Proves Indefensible
  2. My Cow Game Extracted Your Facebook Data
  3. The Blesser's Curse
  4. Why the FBI Fires People for 'Lack of Candor'
  5. Has Trump Already Sealed the GOP's Fate in 2018?
  6. The Third Education Revolution
  7. The Dark Humanity of Barry
  8. What's the Difference Between a Frat and a Gang?
  9. The Last Temptation
  10. The Millions Left Marooned by Brexit
Back to Top