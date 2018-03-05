A New Documentary Honors the Work and Life of Photojournalist Chris Hondros

Conflict photographer Chris Hondros, working for Getty Images, covered major events from the attacks of September 11, through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the civil war in Liberia, and the chaos of the Arab Spring in Egypt and Libya. Hondros was killed while on assignment in Libya in 2011, in an attack that also took the life of photojournalist Tim Hetherington, while they were covering the armed uprising against the government of Muammar Qaddafi. Released over the weekend, and available today online is a new documentary film titled Hondros, directed by Chris’ friend Greg Campbell, and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis. The powerful photographs that Hondros made speak volumes about our era, and many belong in history books. The relationships that Hondros made in his lifetime speak even louder, leaving an amazing legacy, along with his images, examined in this film. Below, a handful of photos by and of Chris Hondros, who risked, and, tragically lost his life to show the world the reality of warfare.