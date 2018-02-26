The Last Families Living in Tunisia's Underground Houses

Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra recently spent time in southern Tunisia's Djebel Dahar region, where locals have lived in underground homes for centuries.  The cave houses, also known as troglodyte houses, offer protection against the extremes of summer and winter in the arid desert. A cluster of these crater-like homes can be seen in the village of Haddej on Google Maps. Most of theses cave homes can be found around Matmata, which gained fame as a filming location for Luke Skywalker’s home in the 1977 movie Star Wars. Reuters reports that fewer of these underground homes are now used, with some falling into disrepair: “In recent decades, rural depopulation has meant fewer people live in the homes, which are composed of rooms hewn into the walls of an excavated circular courtyard. The few remaining families say they are attached to the homes and the land or see no way of moving.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 26, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Pyeongchang 2018: Photos From the Final Week

    A look at some of the final events of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

  • Anto Sembiring / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 23, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Dancing Noses, Olympic Jumps, Analog Astronauts

    A flour war in Greece, mountain hares in Scotland, students marching against guns in the U.S., the Mach Loop in Wales, and much more.

  • Mark Wallheiser / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Photos: Teenagers Demand 'Never Again' in an Age of Mass Shootings

    A week after 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, teenagers across South Florida, in areas near Washington, D.C., and in other parts of the United States walked out of their classrooms to stage protests against the horror of school shootings and to advocate for gun law reforms.

  • Stéphane Mahé / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 20, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    A Quiet, Ancestral Farm Life in Western France

    Reuters photographer Stéphane Mahé visited a farmer named Jean-Bernard Huon on his farm in western France, where he deliberately lives a traditional, non-mechanized farm life.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The New York Times Fired My Doppelgänger
  2. What Critics Don't Understand About Gun Culture
  3. When the Supreme Court Doesn't Care About Facts
  4. What I Saw Treating the Victims From Parkland Should Change the Debate on Guns
  5. Trump’s Real Scandal Is Hiding in Plain Sight
  6. Trump Is Preparing for a New Cold War
  7. Did Human Sacrifice Help People Form Complex Societies?
  8. The Plot Against America
  9. Donald Trump Is Gearing Up for His Next Campaign
  10. Why the Russia Investigation Could Be More Like Iran-Contra Than Watergate
Back to Top