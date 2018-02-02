Superb Owl Sunday II

A special Sunday event, a photographic essay celebrating a few of these magnificent raptors. Not Eagles (nor Patriots), these superb owls hail from Europe, Asia, North and South America, captured in photos over the past few years. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely) I invite you to have a look.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
