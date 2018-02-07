Pyeongchang Preview: Ready for the Winter Olympics

Tomorrow, the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, kicking off more than two weeks of winter-sports action in the Taebaek Mountains. Contractors have been finishing venues and support structures, course workers have been grooming the slopes and tracks, volunteers have been greeting international teams as they arrive, athletes have been settling in and training, and the stage is nearly set. Before the opening, a collection of images of the preparation and training in Pyeongchang over the past several weeks.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 7, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Other Presidents Who Have Met Famous Black People

    A collection of U.S. presidents being photographed with prominent African American performers and artists—from President Harry Truman meeting with Duke Ellington in 1950 to President-Elect Trump with Kanye West in 2016.

  • SpaceX
    • In Focus
    • Feb 6, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    The Launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX is ready for the first test launch of its 27-engine Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 5, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    As Pyeongchang Prepares for the Olympics, a Nearby Ski Resort Sits Abandoned

    Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji visited the derelict Alps Ski Resort in Goseong County, that, after operating for most of the 20th century, shut down in 2006 when too few skiers made the trip into the mountains.

  • Mike Jackson - TPCImagery / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Feb 4, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday II

    A special Sunday event, a photographic essay celebrating a few of these magnificent raptors. Not Eagles (nor Patriots), these superb owls hail from all over the world.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Where Is Elon Musk's Space Tesla Actually Going?
  2. How a Nazi Made the Ballot in Illinois
  3. The Weirdest—and Possibly Best—Proposal to Resolve the North Korea Crisis
  4. White Women in the Rustbelt Are Turning on Trump
  5. Why Didn’t the White House See Domestic Violence as Disqualifying?
  6. What Scientists Learned From Putting 3-D Glasses on Praying Mantises
  7. The Amazon-ification of Whole Foods
  8. China Loves Trump
  9. I Spent Two Years Trying to Fix the Gender Imbalance in My Stories
  10. Boycott the Republican Party
Back to Top