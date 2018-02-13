Pyeongchang 2018: Photos From the First Five Days

After five days of competition, Germany leads the Olympic medal standings with 12 total medals, followed by the Netherlands and the United States. High winds have made alpine events difficult and have led to several postponements, but events at the Olympic Sliding Center, Phoenix Snow Park, and other venues have been going smoothly. Here, a look at some of the competition from the first days of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, from short track and slopestyle to ice dancing, skeleton, ski jumping, and more.