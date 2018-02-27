Photos: The "Beast From the East" Freezes Europe

A blast of freezing weather called the “Beast from the East” has gripped most of Europe this week, causing more than 24 deaths and bringing snowstorms and icy conditions as far south as the Mediterranean—in fact, parts of the Arctic were warmer than Europe this week. While temperatures are expected to return to normal by the end of the week, people are still struggling to cope with weather conditions, especially in places which haven’t seen snowfall in many years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

