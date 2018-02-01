Photos of the Week: Super Blue Blood Moon, Starry Night, Stratofortress

A rare lunar eclipse, bloco parties in Rio, artwork as a memorial to deaths by overdose, Amazon’s new spheres in Seattle, snowy Shanghai, the Black Panther premiere, floating faces based on Chelsea Manning’s DNA data, the State of the Union, and much more.

