Photos of the Week: Super Blue Blood Moon, Starry Night, Stratofortress

Cameron Spencer / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Animals on the Playing Field A collection of photos of some of the kangaroos, cats, capybaras, and many other animals who decided to intrude upon us humans while we were in the middle of important sporting events.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS In Focus

24 Photos 2,000 Days on Mars With the Curiosity Rover A few images of Mars from NASA’s Curiosity rover over the past few years.

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters In Focus

28 Photos Photos From a Slowly Modernizing Bhutan The Kingdom of Bhutan is a deeply traditional nation, and has been slow to adopt modern development. Reuters photographer Cathal McNaughton spent time there capturing some of the interplay of new and old.