Photos of the Week: Moving a Tyrannosaurus, Philadelphia Victorious, a Drive to Mars

The successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, an electric car in orbit, colorful Carnival costumes, the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, Turkish Van cats, continued airstrikes in Syria, an earthquake in Taiwan, post-Super Bowl celebrations in Philadelphia, and much more.

    Photos of the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

    Scenes of the spectacular performances, fireworks, official proclamations, and the parade of nations that just took place in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea, signaling the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

  • Clive Mason / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 8, 2018
    • 43 Photos

    Pyeongchang Preview: Ready for the Winter Olympics

    Before the Opening Ceremony, a collection of images of the preparation and training in Pyeongchang over the past several weeks.

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 7, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Other Presidents Who Have Met Famous Black People

    A collection of U.S. presidents being photographed with prominent African American performers and artists—from President Harry Truman meeting with Duke Ellington in 1950 to President-Elect Trump with Kanye West in 2016.

  • SpaceX
    • In Focus
    • Feb 6, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    The Launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX is ready for the first test launch of its 27-engine Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

