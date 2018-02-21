Photos of the Week: Dancing Noses, Olympic Jumps, Analog Astronauts

A flour war in Greece, mountain hares in Scotland, a massive blue rooster in Washington, D.C., flying sparks in China, the Mach Loop in Wales, students marching against guns in the U.S., curling and skicross in Pyeongchang, a soaring rocket above California, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mark Wallheiser / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Photos: Teenagers Demand 'Never Again' in an Age of Mass Shootings

    A week after 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, teenagers across South Florida, in areas near Washington, D.C., and in other parts of the United States walked out of their classrooms to stage protests against the horror of school shootings and to advocate for gun law reforms.

  • Stéphane Mahé / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 20, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    A Quiet, Ancestral Farm Life in Western France

    Reuters photographer Stéphane Mahé visited a farmer named Jean-Bernard Huon on his farm in western France, where he deliberately lives a traditional, non-mechanized farm life.

  • Guadalupe Pardo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 16, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Skiing Robots, a Bichon Frise Wins Best in Show

    The U.S. Toboggan Championships in Maine, scenes from New York Fashion Week, a camel trip on a Siberian steppe, and much more.

  • Adam Ferguson / The New York Times
    • In Focus
    • Feb 15, 2018
    • 33 Photos

    Nominees in the 2018 World Press Photo Contest

    The top images being considered to win awards in the 61st annual World Press Photo Contest ​have just been announced.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What I Saw Treating the Victims From Parkland Should Change the Debate on Guns
  2. This Is What Life Without Retirement Savings Looks Like
  3. The Spectacular Implosion of Eric Greitens
  4. The Tragedy of Erik Killmonger
  5. What Does Trump Actually Think About Gun Control?
  6. The Most Expensive Comment in Internet History?
  7. The Plot Against America
  8. Arming Educators Violates the Spirit of the Second Amendment
  9. A Race Against Time to Excavate an Ancient African Civilization
  10. What's Actually Behind Cape Town's Water Crisis
Back to Top