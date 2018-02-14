Nominees in the 2018 World Press Photo Contest

The top images being considered to win awards in the 61st annual World Press Photo Contest ​have just been released, with the final announcement of the winners coming on April 12. Jury members selected the nominees in eight categories, including the new environment category, from submissions made by 42 photographers hailing from 22 countries. World Press Photo has been kind enough to allow us to share some of this year’s nominees here with you. A warning: some viewers may find some of the images disturbing.