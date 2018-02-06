Black Celebrities and the Presidency

Donald Trump Jr. recently defended his father from charges of racism in an interview with the Daily Caller, offering as evidence a past history of photographs taken of the elder Trump with African-American celebrities. Since the mid-20th century, U.S. presidents and those who dream of becoming President have all made a practice of being photographed with prominent African-American performers and artists. Below, a sampling, from President Harry Truman meeting with Duke Ellington in 1950 to President-Elect Trump with Kanye West in 2016.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • SpaceX
    • In Focus
    • Feb 6, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    The Launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX is ready for the first test launch of its 27-engine Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 5, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    As Pyeongchang Prepares for the Olympics, a Nearby Ski Resort Sits Abandoned

    Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji visited the derelict Alps Ski Resort in Goseong County, that, after operating for most of the 20th century, shut down in 2006 when too few skiers made the trip into the mountains.

  • Mike Jackson - TPCImagery / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Feb 4, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday II

    A special Sunday event, a photographic essay celebrating a few of these magnificent raptors. Not Eagles (nor Patriots), these superb owls hail from all over the world.

  • Charley Gallay / Getty for CBS Films
    • In Focus
    • Feb 2, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Super Blue Blood Moon, Starry Night, Stratofortress

    A rare lunar eclipse, snowy Shanghai, the Black Panther premiere, floating faces based on Chelsea Manning’s DNA data, the State of the Union, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Humans Sank New Orleans
  2. Boycott the Republican Party
  3. Elon Musk's Victory Lap
  4. The Trumping of the FBI
  5. How Hard Do Professors Actually Work?
  6. Trump Finally Comments on the Stock Slump—by Arguing With It
  7. I Spent Two Years Trying to Fix the Gender Imbalance in My Stories
  8. Trump Likely Can't Avoid Talking to Mueller
  9. The Symbolism of Elon Musk Sending a Car Into Space
  10. How Superhero Movies Became Escapist Fun Again
Back to Top