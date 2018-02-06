Black Celebrities and the Presidency

Donald Trump Jr. recently defended his father from charges of racism in an interview with the Daily Caller, offering as evidence a past history of photographs taken of the elder Trump with African-American celebrities. Since the mid-20th century, U.S. presidents and those who dream of becoming President have all made a practice of being photographed with prominent African-American performers and artists. Below, a sampling, from President Harry Truman meeting with Duke Ellington in 1950 to President-Elect Trump with Kanye West in 2016.