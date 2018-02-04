As Pyeongchang Prepares for the Olympics, a Nearby Ski Resort Sits Abandoned

With less than a week left until the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, host officials from Gangwon Province are expressing concern about the long-term maintenance and costs related to the 14 Olympic venues. In part, their concerns are based on a declining interest in skiing among South Koreans since 2012, that has led to the closure of several other facilities nearby. Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji visited the derelict Alps Ski Resort in Goseong County, that, after operating for most of the 20th century, shut down in 2006 when too few skiers made the trip into the mountains.