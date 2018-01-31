Animals on the Playing Field

A collection of photos of some of the kangaroos, cats, capybaras, dogs, mantises, deer, squirrels, alligators, and many other animals who have taken it upon themselves to intrude upon us humans while we were in the middle of our many important sporting events.

