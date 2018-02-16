A Quiet, Ancestral Farm Life in Western France

Over the course of several months recently, Reuters photographer Stéphane Mahé visited and photographed a farmer named Jean-Bernard Huon, on his farm in western France. Huon, now 70, grew up here, and deliberately lives a traditional, non-mechanized farm life, favoring ox teams over tractors. From a Reuters article: “When farm machinery revolutionized French agriculture in the years after World War Two, a young Jean-Bernard Huon turned his back on the new technology. Half a century later, in a corner of southern Brittany on France’s west coast, Huon still uses oxen to plow his fields, determined to preserve an ancestral, peasant way of life.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Witnessing the Collapse of the Global Elite
  2. America Is Under Attack and the President Doesn't Care
  3. The Flawed Nationalism of Donald Trump
  4. Gun Control Is Not Impossible
  5. Selfishness Is Killing Liberalism
  6. Devin Nunes's Fake Oversight
  7. The Excesses of Call-Out Culture
  8. The More Gender Equality, the Fewer Women in STEM
  9. The Provocation and Power of Black Panther
  10. City Noise Might Be Making You Sick
Back to Top