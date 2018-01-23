Weird, Wonderful Photos From the Archives

While doing my job researching photos for various stories, I always come across more interesting images than I need, or photos that are unrelated to the story yet are still remarkable, strange, hilarious, or just great shots. The best of those, I’ve been tucking into a folder without a clear plan for future use. Today, I offer a sampling from that folder—a grab bag of historic images depicting space travel, filmmaking, horseplay, and more—from epic achievements to small moments. There isn’t really a theme here today, other than “I thought these were neat photos, many rarely seen, and thought you’d enjoy them as well.”