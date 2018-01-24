The Ominous Rumblings of Mount Mayon

For the past two weeks, the Philippine volcano Mount Mayon has been sporadically erupting, releasing small to medium amounts of ash and lava as local authorities warn that the magma underlying Mayon is still building and a more violent eruption may be imminent. Some 75,000 residents have been evacuated already, most removed from areas where they would be vulnerable to pyroclastic flows—avalanches of superheated gas and volcanic debris emitted by the volcano. One pyroclastic flow last week reached 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater in one area. Earlier today, Philippine authorities who are enforcing a no-go zone around Mayon said they would remove all holdouts, by force if necessary.