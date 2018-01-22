The Insanity of Downhill Ice Cross Racing

Imagine hurtling down a narrow, twisting, hilly ice track on skates at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, then trying to go even faster so you can outpace the competitors at your elbow. This is downhill ice cross. Beginning back in 2001, Red Bull has been sponsoring races and a world tour under the name “Red Bull Crashed Ice,” building enormous ice tracks in historic city centers to challenge the racers who train for the sport. The tracks are made of steel scaffolding, topped by wood shaped to the desired curves, covered with flexible mats and a network of tubes filled with cooled fluid like glycol—then water is sprayed onto the whole track, slowly building up a four-inch layer of slick ice. Gathered here are ice cross images from recent years in cities in Europe and North America.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Patrick Fallon / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 22, 2018
    • 45 Photos

    Photos of a Women's March Weekend

    Images of this weekend’s second annual Women's Marches in Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and from cities in England, Sweden, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more.

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 19, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Transport Mishaps, Epiphany Blessings, Bull Taming

    The pope’s visit to South America, big surf in Portugal, bull wrestling in India, a false alarm in Hawaii, a massive oil spill in the East China Sea, and much more.

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 18, 2018
    • 33 Photos

    Photos From the 2018 Dakar Rally

    Leaving Lima, Peru, on January 6, 335 competitors started the 40th annual Dakar Rally, which arrives in Córdoba, Argentina, on January 20.

  • Carl Court / Getty, Francisco Seco / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 17, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    A Pair of Fiery Festivals

    In the past couple of days, festivals were held in two villages separated by language, culture, religion, and great distance, but both centered on the use of fire as a method of purification and blessing.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Can't People Hear What Jordan Peterson Is Saying?
  2. Can Planet Earth Feed 10 Billion People?
  3. Is Trump Becoming Self-Aware?
  4. The Internet Is Enabling a New Kind of Poorly Paid Hell
  5. Larry Nassar and the Impulse to Doubt Female Pain
  6. Has the Tide Turned Against Partisan Gerrymandering?
  7. The Humiliation of Aziz Ansari
  8. When the Religious Doctor Refuses to Treat You
  9. What's Really Making Us Fat?
  10. The Invasion of the German Board Games
Back to Top

Join the Discussion