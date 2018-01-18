Photos of the Week: Transport Mishaps, Epiphany Blessings, Sheep Riding

Franck Fife / AFP / Getty In Focus

33 Photos Photos From the 2018 Dakar Rally Leaving Lima, Peru, on January 6, 335 competitors started the 40th annual Dakar Rally, which arrives in Córdoba, Argentina, on January 20.

Carl Court / Getty, Francisco Seco / AP In Focus

31 Photos A Pair of Fiery Festivals In the past couple of days, festivals were held in two villages separated by language, culture, religion, and great distance, but both centered on the use of fire as a method of purification and blessing.

NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran In Focus

24 Photos Gorgeous Images of the Planet Jupiter In its 10th orbit around Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft is returning amazing images of the gas giant that are being made even more incredible by citizen scientists here on Earth.