Photos of the Week: Aerobatic Performers, Snow Monsters, a Murmuration

Alpine sports in Austria and the U.S., the Doomsday Clock advances, a beautiful landscape in Angola, extreme cold in Siberia, competition at the Australian Open, big surf in Hawaii, and much more.

  • Dan Amaranto / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 25, 2018
    • 25 Photos

    The Ominous Rumblings of Mount Mayon

    For the past two weeks, the Philippine volcano Mount Mayon has been sporadically erupting as local authorities warn that an even more violent eruption may be imminent.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 24, 2018
    • 34 Photos

    Weird, Wonderful Photos From the Archives

    A grab bag of interesting, seldom-seen historic images depicting myriad people, places, and and things—from epic achievements to small moments.

  • Joerg Mitter / Red Bull via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 23, 2018
    • 34 Photos

    The Insanity of Downhill Ice Cross Racing

    Imagine hurtling down a narrow, twisting, hilly ice track on skates at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, then trying to go even faster so you can outpace the competitors at your elbow.

  • Patrick Fallon / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 22, 2018
    • 45 Photos

    Photos of a Women's March Weekend

    Images of this weekend’s second annual Women's Marches in Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and from cities in England, Sweden, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more.

