Photos of the Week: Aerobatic Performers, Snow Monsters, a Murmuration

Dan Amaranto / AP In Focus

25 Photos The Ominous Rumblings of Mount Mayon For the past two weeks, the Philippine volcano Mount Mayon has been sporadically erupting as local authorities warn that an even more violent eruption may be imminent.

Bettmann / Getty In Focus

34 Photos Weird, Wonderful Photos From the Archives A grab bag of interesting, seldom-seen historic images depicting myriad people, places, and and things—from epic achievements to small moments.

Joerg Mitter / Red Bull via Getty In Focus

34 Photos The Insanity of Downhill Ice Cross Racing Imagine hurtling down a narrow, twisting, hilly ice track on skates at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, then trying to go even faster so you can outpace the competitors at your elbow.