Photos of the New Year: Ringing in 2018 Around the World

Last night, as the stroke of midnight rolled across the world's time zones, people gathered in private and took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, 2018. Fireworks erupted from Yogyakarta to Nairobi, and revelers gathered in Sydney, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and thousands of other places, raising a glass, trying to keep warm, making resolutions, and wishing each other a "Happy New Year!"