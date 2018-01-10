Photos of California's Deadly Mudslides

The massive wildfires that scorched parts of Southern California last month left hillsides devoid of vegetation and covered with ash and a dried-out layer of topsoil. On Tuesday, heavy rains fell north of Los Angeles, turning many of these hillsides into torrents of mud and boulders that destroyed dozens of homes and damaged hundreds more. At the moment, 17 deaths have been reported, as search and rescue teams are looking for eight missing people, who may still be trapped inside their homes.

