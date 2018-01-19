Photos of a Women's March Weekend

Over this weekend, organizers staged approximately 200 demonstrations around the world to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the massive 2017 Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched once again in continued opposition to the administration of President Donald Trump, to promote women's rights, health issues, equality, diversity, and inclusion, and to mobilize voters and candidates for the upcoming midterm elections in the United States. Below are images of this weekend’s marches in Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and from cities in England, Sweden, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 19, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Transport Mishaps, Epiphany Blessings, Bull Taming

    The pope’s visit to South America, big surf in Portugal, bull wrestling in India, a false alarm in Hawaii, a massive oil spill in the East China Sea, and much more.

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 18, 2018
    • 33 Photos

    Photos From the 2018 Dakar Rally

    Leaving Lima, Peru, on January 6, 335 competitors started the 40th annual Dakar Rally, which arrives in Córdoba, Argentina, on January 20.

  • Carl Court / Getty, Francisco Seco / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 17, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    A Pair of Fiery Festivals

    In the past couple of days, festivals were held in two villages separated by language, culture, religion, and great distance, but both centered on the use of fire as a method of purification and blessing.

  • NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran
    • In Focus
    • Jan 16, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Gorgeous Images of the Planet Jupiter

    In its 10th orbit around Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft is returning amazing images of the gas giant that are being made even more incredible by citizen scientists here on Earth.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Problem With Courting Amazon
  2. The Democrats Relent
  3. The Invasion of the German Board Games
  4. The Disappearing Dealmaker
  5. Trust Is Collapsing in America
  6. The Astonishing Success of The Greatest Showman
  7. Republicans Claim Victory in the Shutdown Fight
  8. The Humiliation of Aziz Ansari
  9. This Is Not the Israel Trip Mike Pence Had Planned
  10. The Real Reasons Why the Government Shut Down
Back to Top

Join the Discussion