Photos From the 2018 Dakar Rally

With a ceremonial start in Lima, Peru, on January 6, a group of 335 competitors started the 40th annual Dakar Rally: a two-week off-roading adventure through Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina. The vehicles—which include specialized cars, trucks, motorcycles, and quadbikes—are currently on stage twelve of 14 between Lima and Córdoba, Argentina. Bad weather conditions have forced organizers to cancel or shorten a couple of stages so far this year. Here is a look at Dakar 2018 in progress, as teams race to the finish line in Córdoba, Argentina, on January 20.

