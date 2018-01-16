Nozawaonsen Dosojin and Luminarias: A Pair of Fiery Festivals

In the past couple of days, festivals were held in two villages separated by language, culture, religion, and great distance, but both centered on the use of fire as a method of purification and blessing—and both carried out with a liberal partaking of alcohol. In San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, on the eve of Saint Anthony's Day—Spain's patron saint of animals—people ride horses through bonfires during the “Luminarias,” a centuries-old tradition meant to to purify and protect the animals. In Nozawaonsen, Japan, village men of the unlucky ages of 42 and 25 stage a fiery battle, with one side building and protecting a wooden shrine, and another trying to burn it down with bundles of flaming sticks. The festival is meant to chase out evil spirits, celebrate first births, and pray for happy marriages.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran
    • In Focus
    • Jan 16, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Gorgeous Images of the Planet Jupiter

    In its 10th orbit around Jupiter, NASA’s Juno spacecraft is returning amazing images of the gas giant that are being made even more incredible by citizen scientists here on Earth.

  • Geoff Robins / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 12, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Snowy Sahara, Dancing Devils, Cryptocurrency J-Pop

    The Singapore Zoo shows off its babies, ice blankets in the U.S., fog drifts in the U.K., Saudi Arabia opens its first automotive showroom solely for women, and much more.

  • Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 11, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Photos of California's Deadly Mudslides

    Hillsides scorched by wildfires last month unleashed mudslides under heavy rainfall north of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 10, 2018
    • 50 Photos

    50 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1968

    A half-century ago, much of the world appeared to be in a state of crisis, with protests around the world, the Vietnam War, and the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy. But there was some progress to be found as well.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Congress Produces Drama While Mueller Produces Results
  2. The Humiliation of Aziz Ansari
  3. When Pop Culture Sells Dangerous Myths About Romance
  4. Aziz Ansari and the Paradox of ‘No’
  5. Raising a Social-Media Star
  6. When the South Was the Most Progressive Region in America
  7. Five Decades of White Backlash
  8. The Great Urban Housing Solution That Has No Good Name
  9. Is This the Beginning of the End of the Bitcoin Bubble?
  10. The Resurgent Threat of White-Supremacist Violence
Back to Top

Join the Discussion