It's Colder Than Hoth Out Here

Mid-winter temperatures have gripped the Northern Hemisphere, and much of North America is currently caught in a deep freeze. Yesterday morning, parts of all 50 states were below freezing. Some are bundling up and making the most of the weather, skiing, fishing, or taking a polar bear plunge—while others are struggling to cope and working hard against the elements. As the East Coast of the United States prepares for an approaching storm scarily called a “bomb cyclone,” I have gathered a collection of recent chilly images from across the North.