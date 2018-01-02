It's Colder Than Hoth Out Here

Mid-winter temperatures have gripped the Northern Hemisphere, and much of North America is currently caught in a deep freeze. Yesterday morning, parts of all 50 states were below freezing. Some are bundling up and making the most of the weather, skiing, fishing, or taking a polar bear plunge—while others are struggling to cope and working hard against the elements. As the East Coast of the United States prepares for an approaching storm scarily called a “bomb cyclone,” I have gathered a collection of recent chilly images from across the North.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Oded Balilty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 2, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Israel Enters a Fifth Year of Drought

    Four consecutive dry years have put the Sea of Galilee, the Jordan River, and the Dead Sea at risk.

  • Leo Correa / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 1, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Photos of the New Year: Ringing in 2018 Around the World

    Last night, as the stroke of midnight rolled across the world's time zones, people gathered to celebrate the arrival of 2018.

  • Simon Dawson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 29, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Chilly Days, a Bearskin Parade, Preparations for 2018

    People stranded at Disneyland, a spectacular rocket launch in California, polar bears dance for the Pope, Christmas on an Australian beach, and much more.

  • Khaled Abdullah / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 28, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    More Than a Thousand Days of War in Yemen

    For more than 1,000 days now, Yemen has been torn by a ferocious war pitting rebels against the government, militias against each other, Al Qaeda and ISIS against everybody, and a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed forces, leaving a desperate civilian populace caught in the middle.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Is Something Neurologically Wrong With Donald Trump?
  2. Why Trump Turned on Steve Bannon
  3. Ancient Infant's DNA Reveals New Clues to How the Americas Were Peopled
  4. Waiting for the Bomb to Drop
  5. How to Take a Picture of a Stealth Bomber Over the Rose Bowl
  6. The Social-Media Star and the Suicide
  7. Why Do We Need to Sleep?
  8. The Battle for Iran
  9. Steve Bannon Comes Back to Haunt Donald Trump
  10. The Most Irresponsible Tweet in History
Back to Top

Join the Discussion