After Four Months, Much of Puerto Rico Still Dark and Damaged

Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in late September of last year, and residents are still struggling to regain their footing. Approximately 450,000 of Puerto Rico’s 1.5 million electricity customers are still without power, and those who do have electricity suffer frequent blackouts. Locals are doing what they can, some stringing their own power lines, others looking to solar power and other renewable sources for short-term lighting use, and long-term, larger-scale planning. While work continues slowly on restoring power, the tremendous destruction has resulted in a cascade of further problems, including job losses, foreclosures, a decrease in neighborhood police presence and a resulting increase in violent crimes. Reuters photographer Alvin Baez spent much of the past two weeks in Puerto Rico, documenting what life is like for the survivors of Hurricane Maria who remain on the island months later.

