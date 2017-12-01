The past 12 months have been eventful, to say the least. From the new presidency of Donald Trump to the enormous Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh, the devastating effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, violent clashes between nationalists and protesters in the U.S., ongoing struggles against extremists across the globe, and so much more. Today, we present the Top 25 News Photos of 2017—and starting tomorrow will be presenting part one of a more comprehensive series, 2017: The Year in Photos, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. Warning, some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.