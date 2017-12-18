The Most 2017 Photos Ever

Not necessarily the top photos of the year, nor the most heart-wrenching or emotional images, but a collection of photographs that are just so 2017. From Barron Trump with a fidget spinner to the Great American Eclipse, from Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer to Lord Buckethead in the UK, from the toppling of Confederate statues to the toppling of many men in power who stand accused of sexual misconduct, and much more. This is 2017.