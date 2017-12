Photos of the Week: Chilly Days, a Bearskin Parade, Preparations for 2018

Khaled Abdullah / Reuters In Focus

36 Photos More Than a Thousand Days of War in Yemen For more than 1,000 days now, Yemen has been torn by a ferocious war pitting rebels against the government, militias against each other, Al Qaeda and ISIS against everybody, and a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed forces, leaving a desperate civilian populace caught in the middle.

Mario Tama / Getty In Focus

45 Photos 2017 Seen Through the Lens of Mario Tama A look at some of the stories brought to us by photojournalist Mario Tama in the last year, as he traveled pole to pole and across the Americas.