Photos of the Week: A Train Wreck, a Tax Bill, Christmas Preparations

Preparations for Christmas around the world, big surf in Portugal, taming the Thomas Fire in California, an Amtrak crash in Washington state, celebrating Hanukkah in Jerusalem, the passage of a major U.S. tax bill in Washington, D.C., and much more.

