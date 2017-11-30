Photos of the Week: 11/25–12/1

Tax bill protests in Washington D.C., Pope Francis’s visit to Myanmar, athletes race an ultramarathon through a Peruvian desert, Christmas celebrations around the world, a Krampus sighting in Slovenia, an eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • 10:15 AM ET
    • 25 Photos

    2017 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Monday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s telescope.

  • Sean Gallup / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 30, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Delighting in Holiday Light Shows

    Scenes of people getting into the holiday spirit—bringing a little color, brightness, and wonder into the season.

  • Anupam Nath / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 29, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    Using Elephants as Bulldozers to Preserve Wildlife Sanctuaries

    On Monday, Indian police and forestry officials carried out a series of forced evictions of illegally built houses inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected habitat for wild elephants.

  • CC-BY-SA Shahid Mehmood
    • In Focus
    • Nov 27, 2017
    • 50 Photos

    A Photo Trip Along the Ancient Silk Road

    A journey along the historic Silk Road, traveling from east to west, from Xi’an, China, to Tyre, Lebanon.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. If Flynn Is Small Fry, Who’s the Bigger Fish in Mueller’s Net?
  2. The Delights of Parsing the Beatles' Most Nonsensical Song
  3. About That Secret Button in Matt Lauer's Office
  4. Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI
  5. The Never-Ending Foreclosure
  6. No Family Is Safe From This Epidemic
  7. The Nationalist's Delusion
  8. 'We Have the Votes'
  9. Bitcoin Is a Delusion That Could Conquer the World
  10. New York City Has Genetically Distinct ‘Uptown’ and ‘Downtown’ Rats
Back to Top

Join the Discussion