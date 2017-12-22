Photos of Midnight Mass and Holy Observances of Christmas

After many images of Santa Claus, bright lights, and shopping malls, here is one last photo visit to Christmas focusing on the holy aspect—the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the varying Christian observances taking place around the world, often at midnight. Gathered here are Christmas services and observances from China, Kenya, Iran, Iraq, England, the U.S., India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Israel, France, and many more countries.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 22, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: A Train Wreck, a Tax Bill, Christmas Preparations

    Preparations for Christmas around the world, big surf in Portugal, taming the Thomas Fire in California, an Amtrak crash in Washington state, and much more.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 21, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Pictures of Christmas Past

    With only a few days left until Christmas, I thought it might be fun to take a look at celebrations and preparations from years past.

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 20, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Ushuaia: Photos From the End of the World

    Getty Images photographer Mario Tama recently spent a short time in Ushuaia, Argentina, capturing images of the harbor, the city, the people, the mountains, and nearby glaciers.

  • Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Dec 19, 2017
    • 42 Photos

    The Most 2017 Photos Ever

    A collection of photographs that are just so 2017.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  2. Escaping Poverty Requires Almost 20 Years With Nearly Nothing Going Wrong
  3. Why Can't the Left Win?
  4. Bitcoin 'Is Just Like the Dot-Com Bubble'
  5. The 50 Best Podcasts of 2017
  6. My Family’s Slave
  7. ADHD, or Childhood Narcissism?
  8. A Triumphant Year for SpaceX
  9. The Power Suit’s Subversive Legacy
  10. Employers Are Looking for Job Candidates in the Wrong Places
Back to Top

Join the Discussion