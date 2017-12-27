More Than a Thousand Days of War in Yemen

For more than 1,000 days now, Yemen has been torn by a ferocious war pitting rebels, known as Houthis (supported by Iran), and forces fighting for former President Ali Abdullah Saleh (who was killed in December) against fighters loyal to exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi (supported by Saudi Arabia). Multiple Yemeni tribal militias have aligned with the Hadi government, or the Houthis, or have struck out on their own, seeking independence—and Al Qaeda and ISIS are both attempting to hold or seize territory. A thousand days of airstrikes, civil war, suicide attacks, cholera outbreaks, and near-famine conditions have taken enormous tolls on Yemenis. The nation’s already-fragile infrastructure is under intense pressure as the lack of security and supplies affects every individual and institution. While Saudi Arabia recently agreed to a temporary lifting of its blockade to allow humanitarian relief, on Sunday the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that 71 civilians were killed in 51 airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition across the country in just 48 hours.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Mario Tama / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 27, 2017
    • 45 Photos

    2017 Seen Through the Lens of Mario Tama

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by photojournalist Mario Tama in the last year, as he traveled pole to pole and across the Americas.

  • Fredrik Lerneryd / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 26, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    Photos of Midnight Mass and Holy Observances of Christmas

    Christmas services and observances from China, Kenya, England, the U.S., India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Israel, France, and many more countries.

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 22, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: A Train Wreck, a Tax Bill, Christmas Preparations

    Preparations for Christmas around the world, big surf in Portugal, taming the Thomas Fire in California, an Amtrak crash in Washington state, and much more.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 21, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Pictures of Christmas Past

    With only a few days left until Christmas, I thought it might be fun to take a look at celebrations and preparations from years past.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America and the Great Abdication
  2. Roy Moore's Last Gasp
  3. The 50 Best Podcasts of 2017
  4. The Intrusion of White Families Into Bilingual Schools
  5. How Poverty Changes the Brain
  6. Food Swamps Are the New Food Deserts
  7. Why Happy People Cheat
  8. In Switzerland, You Can Be Denied Citizenship for Being Too Annoying
  9. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  10. Barack Obama Reflects on Leaving the Presidency
Back to Top

Join the Discussion