It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

With only a week left until Christmas, lighted displays, colorful markets, and Santa's helpers are out in force. From Europe to the Americas and Asia, gathered here as an early gift to you is a collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 35 photographs.

