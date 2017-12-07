Hopeful Images From 2017

After another year of news stories that produced photos that can often be difficult or disturbing to view, I’ve made it a tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past year. The following are images of personal victories; families and friends at play; expressions of love and compassion; volunteers at work; assistance being given to those in need; or simply small, pleasant moments. While composing these, I am always reminded of one of my favorite quotes from Mr. Rogers, who once said that when he was young and saw scary things in the news, “My mother would say to me, ‘look for the helpers—you will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, I remember my mother's words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers—so many caring people in this world.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • KCNA / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 7, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay, part 3 of 3: California wildfires, Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, a farewell to the Cassini spacecraft, and much more.

  • Omar Sobhani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 6, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay, part 2 of 3: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, France elects a new president, a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S., and much more.

  • Jae C. Hong / AP
    • In Focus
    • Dec 6, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    Ferocious Wind-Driven Wildfires Burn Across Southern California

    Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds recorded in years have been pushing several sudden and destructive wildfires across the hills and towns north of Los Angeles.

  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 5, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay: the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March on Washington, observations from Saturn, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Consumerist Church of Fitness Classes
  2. How Much Will We Find Out About Trump's Health?
  3. The Deaths That Come When an Industry's Left to Regulate Itself
  4. Footage of a Police Shooting That Jurors Chose Not to Punish
  5. The World Might Be Better Off Without College for Everyone
  6. The 19 Women Who Accused President Trump of Sexual Misconduct
  7. God’s Plan for Mike Pence
  8. Can Forensic Linguistics Pin Down the Author of a Trump Tweet?
  9. The Winter Getaway That Turned the Software World Upside Down
  10. A Police Killing Without a Hint of Racism
Back to Top

Join the Discussion