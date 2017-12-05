Ferocious Wind-Driven Wildfires Burn Across Southern California

Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds recorded in years have been pushing several sudden and destructive wildfires across the hills and towns north of Los Angeles, burning thousands of acres and hundreds of structures, and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes over the past two days. Hundreds of firefighters are stretched across suburbs and foothills tonight, trying to contain fires that are racing westward, pushed by the fiercely blowing winds. Photographers across the region have been taking some remarkable images while covering these wildfires.