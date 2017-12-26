2017 Seen Through the Lens of Mario Tama

This has been a very busy year for Getty Images photographer Mario Tama. By my count, Getty has distributed more than 2,320 of his photos in 2017, taken while he traveled thousands of miles from pole to pole and all across the Americas. Tama is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but started his year covering President Trump’s inauguration and first weeks in Washington, D.C. Later in the year, he traveled with NASA to both the North Pole and Antarctica to fly along while they studied ice coverage; and spent months in Rio and other parts of Brazil, covering daily life, issues of poverty, and environment, and capturing images of beauty and violence. He also spent time in California photographing some of the devastating wildfires, and visited Puerto Rico twice, covering the aftermath and recovery from the damage done by Hurricane Maria. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Mario Tama’s lens in the last year.