2017 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year): California wildfires, the resignation of Robert Mugabe, the funeral of a Thai king, Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, we bid farewell to the Cassini spacecraft, and much more. See also: the Top 25 News Photos of 2017 and the Year in Photos Part 1 and Part 2. The series comprises 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.