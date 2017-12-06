2017 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year): California wildfires, the resignation of Robert Mugabe, the funeral of a Thai king, Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, we bid farewell to the Cassini spacecraft, and much more. See also: the Top 25 News Photos of 2017 and the Year in Photos Part 1 and Part 2. The series comprises 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Most Recent

  • Omar Sobhani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 6, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay, part 2 of 3: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, France elects a new president, a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S., and much more.

  • Jae C. Hong / AP
    • In Focus
    • Dec 6, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    Ferocious Wind-Driven Wildfires Burn Across Southern California

    Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds recorded in years have been pushing several sudden and destructive wildfires across the hills and towns north of Los Angeles.

  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 5, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay: the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March on Washington, observations from Saturn, and much more.

  • Ryan M. Kelly / The Daily Progress via AP
    • In Focus
    • Dec 4, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2017

    Powerful images from the past 12 very eventful months.

