2017 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year): Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, France elects a new president, wildfires rage in Portugal and California, white nationalists hold a torchlight march at the University of Virginia, a total solar eclipse crosses the United States, and much more. See also, the Top 25 News Photos of 2017, the Year in Photos Part 1, and coming tomorrow, Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Jae C. Hong / AP
    • In Focus
    • 3:17 AM ET
    • 32 Photos

    Ferocious Wind-Driven Wildfires Burn Across Southern California

    Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds recorded in years have been pushing several sudden and destructive wildfires across the hills and towns north of Los Angeles.

  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Dec 5, 2017
    • 40 Photos

    2017 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    Time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay: the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March on Washington, observations from Saturn, and much more.

  • Ryan M. Kelly / The Daily Progress via AP
    • In Focus
    • Dec 4, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2017

    Powerful images from the past 12 very eventful months.

  • Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Dec 1, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/25–12/1

    Tax bill protests in Washington D.C., Pope Francis’s visit to Myanmar, Christmas celebrations around the world, a Krampus sighting in Slovenia, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. God’s Plan for Mike Pence
  2. How the Kremlin Tried to Rig the Olympics, and Failed
  3. Embracing Depravity
  4. Wag the Embassy
  5. The Deeper Significance of Bryan Singer's Firing
  6. ‘Jerusalem Is Not the Explosive Device—It’s the Detonator’
  7. The Charter-School Crusader
  8. Apparently This Is What a Swimming Dinosaur Looks Like
  9. What Is This 'Christmas' You Speak Of?
  10. Imagining the Jellyfish Apocalypse
Back to Top

Join the Discussion