2017 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it's time to take a look back at some of the most memorable events and images of 2017. Among the events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year): Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, France elects a new president, wildfires rage in Portugal and California, white nationalists hold a torchlight march at the University of Virginia, a total solar eclipse crosses the United States, and much more. See also, the Top 25 News Photos of 2017, the Year in Photos Part 1, and coming tomorrow, Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all. Warning: Some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.