Breaking
Former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn Charged With Lying to the FBI

2017 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

Time once more for one of my favorite holiday traditions, the 10th annual Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar. Every day until Monday, December 25, this page will present one new incredible image of our universe from NASA's Hubble telescope. Be sure to bookmark this calendar and come back every day until the 25th, or follow on Twitter (@TheAtlPhoto), Facebook, or Tumblr for daily updates. I hope you enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images and the efforts of the science teams who have brought them to Earth. Again, I want to say how fortunate I feel to have been able to share photo stories with you all year, and how happy I am to put together the 10th edition of this calendar. Wishing you a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Sean Gallup / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 30, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Delighting in Holiday Light Shows

    Scenes of people getting into the holiday spirit—bringing a little color, brightness, and wonder into the season.

  • Anupam Nath / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 29, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    Using Elephants as Bulldozers to Preserve Wildlife Sanctuaries

    On Monday, Indian police and forestry officials carried out a series of forced evictions of illegally built houses inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected habitat for wild elephants.

  • CC-BY-SA Shahid Mehmood
    • In Focus
    • Nov 27, 2017
    • 50 Photos

    A Photo Trip Along the Ancient Silk Road

    A journey along the historic Silk Road, traveling from east to west, from Xi’an, China, to Tyre, Lebanon.

  • Tomaso Clavarino
    • Spotlight
    • Nov 26, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    These Baltic Militias Are Readying For War With Russia

    Meet the bikers, ex-soldiers, and teenagers preparing to defend their borders.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Michael Flynn Is Expected to Plead Guilty to Lying to the FBI
  2. About That Secret Button in Matt Lauer's Office
  3. The Neverending Foreclosure
  4. Bitcoin Is a Delusion That Could Conquer the World
  5. No Family Is Safe From This Epidemic
  6. New York City Has Genetically Distinct ‘Uptown’ and ‘Downtown’ Rats
  7. The Nationalist's Delusion
  8. Mike Pompeo at State Would Enable Trump's Worst Instincts
  9. An 11th-Hour Raid by the Wealthiest Baby Boomers
  10. Why the White House Dreads a Flynn Indictment
Back to Top

Join the Discussion