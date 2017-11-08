Syria's Students: Going to School in a War Zone

More than six years of conflict in Syria have reduced much of the countryside and area surrounding Damascus to rubble, damaging or destroying nearly everything that might hold a community or society together. Yet thousands of families still live in these besieged towns and villages, or in nearby camps for the internally displaced—and they still try their best to give their children chances to learn. In areas that have been captured (or recaptured) and are considered safe, or regions that are relatively untouched by the war, Syrian students are making their way to class despite the risks. The region remains a war zone, however, and air strikes have hit several schools in recent months.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 8, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    The Opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

    Topped by an enormous dome of overlapping geometric lattices, the new Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum will open to the public this weekend.

  • Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 7, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    A Collection of Lenins, on the 100th Anniversary of the Russian Revolution

    Russia is marking the 100th anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution on November 7, 2017.

  • Peter Campbell / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 6, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    Color Photos of the 1939 New York World's Fair

    Photographer Peter Campbell captured many scenes from the 1939 New York World's Fair in full color, both during the day and at night.

  • Brian Bielmann / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 3, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 10/28–11/3

    Jacaranda trees in Sydney, a ruined French castle seeking adoption, spooky scenes from Halloween and the Day of the Dead, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Happens If China Makes First Contact?
  2. 'If These Allegations Are True, He Must Step Aside'
  3. How to Hire Fake Friends and Family
  4. How John Wayne Became a Hollow Masculine Icon
  5. Why the GOP’s Dream of Tax Reform Is (Probably) Doomed
  6. The 'Weinstein Effect' Is Changing Movie-Making
  7. Now It's Democrats Who Feel Their Values Threatened—and Are Voting
  8. Russian Money in Silicon Valley
  9. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  10. The Middle East Is Nearing an Explosion
Back to Top

Join the Discussion