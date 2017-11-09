Photos of the Week: 11/4–11/10

Amer Almohibany / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Syria's Students: Going to School in a War Zone Thousands of families in the besieged towns and villages of Syria see their children off to school every day, despite the risks.

Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos The Opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Topped by an enormous dome of overlapping geometric lattices, the new Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum will open to the public this weekend.

Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters In Focus

25 Photos A Collection of Lenins, on the 100th Anniversary of the Russian Revolution Russia is marking the 100th anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution on November 7, 2017.