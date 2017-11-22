Photos of the Week: 11/18–11/24

A cross-border wedding in southern California, the repatriation of 40,000-year-old remains in Australia, “Hammy,” the deer with a hammock stuck in his antlers, in British Columbia, Turkey pardoning in Washington D.C., Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Black Friday in Brazil, and much more.

