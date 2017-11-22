Photos of the Week: 11/18–11/24

Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Zimbabwe Celebrates Mugabe's Downfall Robert Mugabe, the 93-year-old leader of Zimbabwe announced he was resigning after a brutal 37-year reign, setting off wild celebrations across the country.

China Daily / Reuters In Focus

32 Photos The Sichuan Giant Panda Bases and Sanctuaries In the mountains of China’s Sichuan Province, a network of research centers and wildlife sanctuaries has been established to support native endangered species.

In Focus

24 Photos Winners of the 2017 Epson International Pano Awards The eighth annual panoramic photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and honorable mentions have been announced.