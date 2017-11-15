Photos of the Week: 11/11–11/17

The Ministry of Fun Santa School in England opens for the season, a red fox meets a stegosaurus in Siberia, an earthquake causes destruction in Iran, judging Scotch Pies in Scotland, protesting a proposed total ban on abortions in Brazil, Australians vote to allow same-sex marriage, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • R S Iyer / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 15, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Delhi's Toxic Sky

    Toward the end of autumn, parts of northern India and Pakistan are frequently covered by a thick smog caused by a temperature inversion. This year is particularly bad.

  • Ross Burgener / NOAA, OAR, ESRL, GMD
    • In Focus
    • Nov 14, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    A Photo Trip to Antarctica

    Images from the past few years of the Antarctic landscape, wildlife, research facilities, and some of the scientific work taking place there.

  • Yasuo Osakabe / U.S. Air Force, 374th Airlift Wing
    • In Focus
    • Nov 13, 2017
    • 45 Photos

    Photos of President Trump's Trip to Asia

    For the past 12 days, President Trump has been on a wide-ranging tour across Asia.

  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 10, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/4–11/10

    A cross-border mass on the Rio Grande, First Lady Melania Trump visits the Great Wall, terrible smog in India, a bear prepares for hibernation in Kosovo, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Hillary Knew
  2. Conservatives Reap the Whirlwind of Their War on the Media
  3. Al Franken, That Photo, and Trusting the Women
  4. New Zealand’s War on Rats Could Change the World
  5. Trump's Risky, Unearned Sanctimony About Al Franken
  6. The Making of an American Nazi
  7. The Deepening Partisan Split Over Sexual Misconduct
  8. A Heavy Blow to One of America's Most Controversial School Boards
  9. Bill Clinton: A Reckoning
  10. Christian Support for Roy Moore ‘Looks Like Hypocrisy to the Outside World’
Back to Top

Join the Discussion