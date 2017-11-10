Photos of President Trump's Trip to Asia

For the past 12 days, President Trump has been on a wide-ranging tour across Asia, visiting five nations for state visits and several international summit meetings. Accompanying the president were his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a dozen or so aides, a contingent of secret service agents, a traveling White House press corps, and many others necessary to operate the many helicopters, motorcades, and aircraft required to safely and securely transport the whole entourage tens of thousands of miles in a matter of days. Asian leaders welcomed the Trumps with lavish ceremonies and flattery that seemed to outshine what they had shown to previous presidents, and China provided what it called a "State Visit Plus." The overall goals of the Asia trip were to strengthen U.S. partner relationships, promote freedom across the region, and to work to limit North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 10, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/4–11/10

    A cross-border mass on the Rio Grande, First Lady Melania Trump visits the Great Wall, terrible smog in India, a bear prepares for hibernation in Kosovo, and much more.

  • Amer Almohibany / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 9, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Syria's Students: Going to School in a War Zone

    Thousands of families in the besieged towns and villages of Syria see their children off to school every day, despite the risks.

  • Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 8, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    The Opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

    Topped by an enormous dome of overlapping geometric lattices, the new Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum will open to the public this weekend.

  • Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 7, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    A Collection of Lenins, on the 100th Anniversary of the Russian Revolution

    Russia is marking the 100th anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution on November 7, 2017.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks
  2. Bill Clinton: A Reckoning
  3. 'You're Just a Child ... No One Will Ever Believe You'
  4. One Blasphemer’s New Admiration for Mormons
  5. He Doth Brotest Too Much
  6. Why Can't Addicts Just Quit?
  7. The Digital Ruins of a Forgotten Future
  8. Conservatives Destroying Keurigs Are Inadvertently Joining an Environmentalist Movement
  9. How Louis C.K. Used Comedy as a Smokescreen
  10. How America Lost Its Mind
Back to Top

Join the Discussion