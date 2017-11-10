Photos of President Trump's Trip to Asia

For the past 12 days, President Trump has been on a wide-ranging tour across Asia, visiting five nations for state visits and several international summit meetings. Accompanying the president were his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a dozen or so aides, a contingent of secret service agents, a traveling White House press corps, and many others necessary to operate the many helicopters, motorcades, and aircraft required to safely and securely transport the whole entourage tens of thousands of miles in a matter of days. Asian leaders welcomed the Trumps with lavish ceremonies and flattery that seemed to outshine what they had shown to previous presidents, and China provided what it called a "State Visit Plus." The overall goals of the Asia trip were to strengthen U.S. partner relationships, promote freedom across the region, and to work to limit North Korea’s nuclear threat.