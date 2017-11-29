Delighting in Holiday Lightshows

Scenes of people getting into the holiday spirit—Christmas Markets opening, festive lights adorning buildings and trees, light shows and holiday events prepared—all to make the most of the shorter winter days in the north, and to bring a little color, brightness, and wonder into the season.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Anupam Nath / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 29, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    Using Elephants as Bulldozers to Preserve Wildlife Sanctuaries

    On Monday, Indian police and forestry officials carried out a series of forced evictions of illegally built houses inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected habitat for wild elephants.

  • CC-BY-SA Shahid Mehmood
    • In Focus
    • Nov 27, 2017
    • 50 Photos

    A Photo Trip Along the Ancient Silk Road

    A journey along the historic Silk Road, traveling from east to west, from Xi’an, China, to Tyre, Lebanon.

  • Tomaso Clavarino
    • Spotlight
    • Nov 26, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    These Baltic Militias Are Readying For War With Russia

    Meet the bikers, ex-soldiers, and teenagers preparing to defend their borders.

  • Issei Kato / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/18–11/24

    A cross-border wedding in southern California, “Hammy,” the deer with a hammock stuck in his antlers, in Canada, Turkey pardoning in Washington D.C., Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. No Family Is Safe From This Epidemic
  2. How to Survive the Media Apocalypse
  3. An 11th-Hour Raid by the Wealthiest Baby Boomers
  4. New York City Has Genetically Distinct ‘Uptown’ and ‘Downtown’ Rats
  5. The Nationalist's Delusion
  6. Bitcoin Is a Delusion That Could Conquer the World
  7. Rex Tillerson’s Slow-Motion Exit
  8. The Phantom Czar
  9. What SUVs Reveal About the Erosion of American Society
  10. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion