Delhi's Toxic Sky

Toward the end of autumn, parts of northern India and Pakistan are frequently covered by a thick smog caused by a temperature inversion that traps smoke from burning crops, dust, and emissions from factories and vehicles—intensifying some of the worst air pollution in the world. This year the air quality has been particularly poor, causing flights to be cancelled, schools to be closed, and medical authorities to describe the situation as a public health emergency in recent weeks. Below, a few images of people navigating the smog in New Delhi and in Lahore, Pakistan.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ross Burgener / NOAA, OAR, ESRL, GMD
    • In Focus
    • Nov 14, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    A Photo Trip to Antarctica

    Images from the past few years of the Antarctic landscape, wildlife, research facilities, and some of the scientific work taking place there.

  • Yasuo Osakabe / U.S. Air Force, 374th Airlift Wing
    • In Focus
    • Nov 13, 2017
    • 45 Photos

    Photos of President Trump's Trip to Asia

    For the past 12 days, President Trump has been on a wide-ranging tour across Asia.

  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 10, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 11/4–11/10

    A cross-border mass on the Rio Grande, First Lady Melania Trump visits the Great Wall, terrible smog in India, a bear prepares for hibernation in Kosovo, and much more.

  • Amer Almohibany / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 9, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Syria's Students: Going to School in a War Zone

    Thousands of families in the besieged towns and villages of Syria see their children off to school every day, despite the risks.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Making of an American Nazi
  2.  The Ignorance of Mocking Mormonism
  3. Bill Clinton: A Reckoning
  4. Robert Mugabe's Inner Circle Implodes
  5. The First Man to Have His Genes Edited Inside His Body
  6. Roy Moore Tests the Limits of Bannon's 'Season of War'
  7. The Lost Boys
  8. Democrats Are Shockingly Unprepared to Fight Climate Change
  9. The Intolerant Left
  10. A Cheerful Facade Can't Save Justice League
Back to Top

Join the Discussion